LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Transportation officials are responding to a grass fire on Interstate 430 that is causing a traffic backup in south Little Rock Friday afternoon.

Video from the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s iDrive camera system showed crews responding to the fire located near Stagecoach Road.

The firefighter response is blocking the outside lane and the right shoulder of the southbound lanes of traffic.

The call about the grassfire came in shortly before 2 p.m., but as of 2:30 p.m. there was not an estimate from the state as to when traffic would reopen.

Due to the high heat and drought conditions throughout the state, 51 Arkansas counties have now instated burn bans.

