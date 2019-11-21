Brother shows care giving comes in different forms

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Every other day, you can find Robert Fureigh at the State Veterns Home where his brother, Larry Fureigh, lived.

“He’s a charmer,” Robert said about his brother.

Robert and Larry were both veterans. Robert served in the Army and Larry served in the Navy. Robert said while his brother was stationed at Camp Jejeune in North Carolina, he drank contaminated water. They believed that led to his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, which he’s been battling for 20 years.

“As a family member or as a friend, especially a family member, there’s a lot of things you need to do in advance of serious health issues,” Robert said. “Larry was smart enough to execute three powers of attorney 25 years ago and a last will and statement.”

Several years ago, Robert had to put Larry in a nursing facility. Two years ago he moved to what’s called a Heros Home in North Little Rock. He has his own room and receives around the clock care, so Robert serves as a supplemental caregiver.

“Care giving, every situation is unique and care giving sources are varied,” Robert said.

When it comes to advice, he said it was not a matter of if you’ll need a caregiver, but when you’ll need one.

“Care giving in general, you better prepare for it. I’m gonna end up in a skilled nursing facility if statistics play out. So are you,” Robert said.

Robert volunteers with AARP, where there are a number of resources for caregivers. Click here for more information about being a caregiver.