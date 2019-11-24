Brookland United Methodist Church holds Fall Bazaar

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) -Dozens gathered together at a Region 8 church to give for a good cause before the Thanksgiving weekend.

Brookland United Methodist Church held its long-time, annual Fall Bazaar, on Saturday.

Vendors from across the area had the opportunity to showcase and sell their products, along with the church holding a silent auction.

Proceeds from the auction and vendor fees will go toward the youth ministries at the church.

The church’s pastor says the event was also a moment of coming together and fellowship for the holidays.

“It’s not just about giving objects, buying things, or giving of money, but truly being a part of one another’s lives,” says Pastor Christopher Kjorlaug.