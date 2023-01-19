NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Broadway Street will be closed this weekend as traffic crews continue construction in North Little Rock.

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said that crews will close Broadway from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Crews will be working to install a large drainage structure across Broadway.

ARDOT officials said that traffic going westbound on Broadway Street will take the northbound frontage road to Bishop Lindsey Avenue, take the southbound frontage road and return to Broadway Street.

Traffic moving eastbound on Broadway Street will detour to Poplar Street, take Riverfront Drive and return to Broadway Street.