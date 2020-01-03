Broadway hit ‘Wicked’ kicks off in Little Rock this week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Broadway Hit “Wicked” kicked off a three week run in Little Rock this week, bringing 24 shows and a huge production to Robinson Performance Hall.

This is the third time Wicked has been in town, but the first since Robinson has been renovated.

“Since we were here last, the building was remodeled. It looks great. We’re happy to be here to kick 2020 off in Little Rock,” Wicked Company Manager Steve Quinn said.

Tickets nearly sold out for the first week, but you can still get them for many of the remaining shows. You also have the chance to get $25 tickets.

“We have a lottery prior to each performance. You can register to win $25 tickets. It’s a fantastic opportunity with seats in the orchestra and those are available for every show,” Deana McCormack with Celebrity Attractions said.

And there are still several productions left in what has been a big season for Celebrity Attractions.

“We have Waitress coming in February, and then we have The Play That Goes Wrong, Bandstand and Cats in June,” McCormack said.

