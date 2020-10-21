Broadway bridge honoring AR veterans with name change

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Broadway Bridge that connects Little Rock and North Little Rock is now officially the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Drivers will see new signs on each end of the bridge, which honor Arkansas veterans for their service and dedication.

The bridge was dedicated to veterans back in 2017, but the new signs now communicate a message from the state, all Arkansas veterans are honored, supported and their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

For one Army veteran who lives in North Little Rock, it’s more than a sign at the end of a bridge.

Robert Fureigh served in Vietnam. He said his generation didn’t have much support.

“Actually, it was more like rejection,” said Fureigh. “So, it’s quite pleasing to see rejection, over time, turn into acceptance and honor.”

What connects two cities is now a painful, but important reminder of loved ones who paid the ultimate price.

It’s also a reverent nod to the past and a sign of respect for those who still wear the uniform.

“It really just touches my heart,” said Lt. Col. William Phillips. “My family has suffered on tours that I’ve been on. Hearing it being acknowledged out in the public really does touch your heart, move you, and keep you motivated.”

The original Broadway Bridge was built in 1922 and was dedicated to veterans of World War I.

While it’s seen its fair share of changes, for nearly a century now, what remains is a solid tribute to all of those who’ve answered the call.

The Arkansas Veterans Coalition of Little Rock, North Little Rock and ARDot worked together to rename the bridge.