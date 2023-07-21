Bryant Boys & Girls Club members check out the new van, donated by Bridgestone Retail Operations, July 20, 2023.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Members of the Bryant Boys & Girls Club will have an easier time with transportation after a donation from a multi-national company.

The clubs had a new passenger van donated by Bridgestone Retail Operations on July 20. The donation is part of Bridgestone’s Driving Great Futures initiative, the program started in 2015 to connect kids and teens with Boys & Girls Club programs.

The Bryant club is one of 12 nationwide selected to receive a van. It will enable transportation back and forth to the club, plus transportation for field trips, college tours and similar events.

Bridgestone will maintain the van at one of its retail auto-service stores.

Bryant Boys & Girls Club CEO Suzanne Passmore was grateful for the donation and its ability to expand the club’s mission.

“This van will not only ensure reliable transportation to and from after-school programming, but it will strengthen the Club’s ability to serve our community’s young people, setting more kids and teens on path toward a great future,” Passmore said.

Bridgestone Retail Operations president Marko Ibrahim said the van donation was part of a larger goal.

“We know that access to after-school activities and resources are fundamental to unlocking the full potential of our young people,” Ibrahim said.

Driving Great Futures has raised more than $20 million for Boys & Girls Clubs to date, the company said in a statement.