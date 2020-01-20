2 Injured During Dollar General Armed Robbery

BEARDEN, Ark.– Sunday the Quachita County Sheriff’s Department responded to an armed robbery call from the Dollar General in the 500 block of Jordan Ave.

Two employees of the Dollar General were transported to the local hospital. one was later taken by helicopter to UAMS after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. No word on the condition of either victim.

Police are now looking for 21 year old Kobe Juwan Miller of Columbia, Missouri. He fled from law enforcement on foot shortly after the incident.

Miller’s clothing, shoes, money, wallet and the firearm used to shoot the victim were all found at his grandmother’s home who lived nearby.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you know where Miller is, you are asked to contact the Bearden Police Department at 870-687-3413, or the Ouachita County Sheriffs Department at 870-231-5300.