LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A survivor of the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri is hoping to help the Little Rock family of a child recently killed by the same infection.

Kali Hardig survived a Naegleria fowleri infection in Arkansas 10 years ago and has created a fundraiser to support the family of the recent victim.

Hardig said she knows the pain the infection caused her family and hopes to help the family going through this now.

“It’s sad to see something like this happening again,” Hardig said.

When Hardig learned what happened, she said she knew she had to act, even though she no longer lives in Arkansas.

“I wanted to start up the fundraiser to help spread awareness to other families,” Hardig said.

By selling t-shirts, creating a GoFundMe and setting up donation jars in her town of Oblong, Illinois, she plans to give the money collected to the family here in Little Rock.

“I’m hoping all this money can help them with any medical bills that they have, and any extra funeral expenses,” Hardig said.

Hardig said her family didn’t know about the brain-eating amoeba until she started showing symptoms. The amoeba enters through the nose so Hardig said she hopes more people will wear nose plugs while swimming.

“It’s very important, they need to understand how dangerous this disease is, how fast it moves,” Hardig said.

She’s encouraging everyone to support the family experiencing this loss.

“We’re there for them, we’re praying for them,” Hardig said. “I’m so sorry that they’re having to go through this grave loss.”