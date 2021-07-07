Bradley County leading the state with 50% population vaccinated

BRADLEY COUNTY, Ark. — Vaccination numbers remain low around Arkansas, but Bradley County is leading the way in getting its residents vaccinated.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday that Bradley County was the first in Arkansas to have over half of its vaccine-eligible population to at least be half vaccinated.

Doctor Kerry Pennington said he and many other providers have lived and worked in Bradley County for years and people trust their expertise because of that long-standing relationship.

Bradley County is a rural county with a fairly small eligible population but Dr. Pennington with Mainline Health said that small-town feel has actually helped the county.

“We know most of the people who were getting COVID, we know most the people who died and we take it personally and the only way we know to defeat it is to get more people vaccinated,” Pennington said.

The last numbers provided by ADH have 44% of the county fully immunized and 6% are partially immunized.

Officials in the county said they are proud of what Bradley County has been able to accomplish, but said there is still a lot of work to do despite leading the way.