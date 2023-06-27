The summer and hot temperatures draw many to lakes across Arkansas, but there are a lot of things to keep in mind to stay safe.

Lev Bradford with Bradford Marine & ATV stopped by Arkansas Today to inform boaters and swimmers on tips to remember.

Some of the items that could help with water safety include life jackets, fire extinguishers, throwable cushions, first aid kits and an air horn or whistle.

These items can be purchased at Bradford Marine & ATV. There are six locations across the state: Little Rock, North Little Rock, Hot Springs, Rogers, Springdale and Texarkana.

For more information, visit BradfordMarine.com.