BP Fabrication hosts 4th annual ‘Thanksgiving Meal for All’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The season of giving has started a little early in Jonesboro before Thanksgiving weekend.

Local millwright company, BP Fabrication, held its 4th annual “Thanksgiving Meal for All” dinner, on Saturday.

Dozens of volunteers showed thanks and love by serving people and delivering plates from South Caraway Baptist Church, to those needing or wanting a free meal for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The company owner says the outreach of people wanting to help was the biggest highlight of the event.

“Every year, the number of volunteers grows, people that we don’t know or have ever dealt with,” says BP Fabrication owner Barrett Pugh. “About two weeks before the event starts, the phone starts blowing up of people wanting to serve and come here.”