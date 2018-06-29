Boys Scamming People Claiming to be With SWLR Football League Video

SOUTHWEST LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A Little Rock youth football and cheerleading league says kids are claiming to be a part of their group and asking people for money. The problem, they aren't.

They say, even worse, when they're confronted they become belligerent.

The Southwest Little Rock Saints have been a youth football and cheer organization for decades.

The CEO, William Franks, says it's a non-profit that teaches kids they have to work to earn money.

They says what's been going on is completely against everything they stand for.

"It makes you sick," Franks says that's the only way he can describe what happened earlier this week.

Cell phone video shows a lady and two boys at the Tazakik's in Southwest Little Rock. The mangers says the two kids came into the restaurant claiming to be with the football youth league asking for donations.When someone questioned them on Wednesday afternoon the woman turned unruly and a police report was filed.

Franks says the people are absolutely not a part of the organization.

"For you to use our name and pan handle for a lack of a better word, it's totally disturbing," Franks said.

He says this isn't the first time. He says it's happened to parents of the Saints too.

"I had a cousin that was at a Chili's and I was at a Texas Roadhouse when I was confronted by two young men," Cynthia Pearson said.

They say the young boys, around 11 or 12 years old, ask for money. It's happened multiple times in multiple areas of central Arkansas.

The league posted on Facebook warning people of the scam.

"It has to be adults taking these kids to these places. You're teaching kids the wrong way to get help," Pearson said.

Franks says they do raise money in other ways, but absolutely not like this.

"If you see them out there doing that, it is definitely not us. If you see a car wash going on and it says 'Saints' pull in and get your car washed and leave a donation cause that's us," Pearson said.

The manager at Tazaki's says the boys have come to the restaurant multiple times. She says she didn't know they weren't affiliated with the Saints until we talked to her today.