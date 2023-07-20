LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Boys & Girls Club certainly has a lot going on.

This year’s “Renew America Together-Civility Leadership Institute” meeting was held Thursday at the Boys & Girls Clubs of central Arkansas.

It all began with the question, “How can we bring the country together?”

The kids met and played with club Hall of Fame members, as well as retired Army General Wesley Clark and Olympic champion Jackie Joyner-Kersee.

“Continue to believe, you know, pour into yourself while pouring into others,” Joyner-Kersee said. “But, never give up on yourself and just be the best version of yourself every day.”

They say the everyday lessons learned at the club matter most.

“I learned leadership at the Boys and Girls Club. I learned teamwork at the Boys and Girls Club,” Clark said. “I learned persistence at the Boys and Girls Club.”

Clark said the institute brings together community leaders from across the country for a year of learning. He hopes to inspire them to do more to bring their communities together.