LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — The Lonoke County Sheriff’s office reports that Monday a boy was injured during a hunting accident in the northeastern part of the county.

The Sheriff’s office say’s that there was an accidental discharge of a weapon that injured a young boy.

The boy was taken to a hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

Detectives cleared the scene and the case has been turned over to the Arkansas Game and Fish Law Enforcement Division for further investigation.