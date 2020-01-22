Boy injured in Benton stabbing

BENTON, Ark. – A boy is recovering after being stabbed in a Tuesday evening incident.

In a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, the Benton Police Department (BNPD) says officers were called to an I-30 south service road near Alcoa Exchange around 5.

That’s where they found the victim with a single stab wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and then released.

The BNPD says Jamal Mauldin, 19, of Benton, is in custody and charged with Battery, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Attempt to Escape and Criminal Mischief.

No other details about the incident have been released and the investigation continues.