Boozman applauds additional COVID-19 relief for farmers and ranchers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR), a senior member of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, & Forestry Committee, praised the Trump administration’s announcement of a second round of assistance to farmers and ranchers negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Donald Trump and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue announced up to $14 billion of additional assistance will be made available to agricultural producers who continue to face market disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19.

Producers can apply for CFAP 2 at USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) county offices, beginning September 21, 2020 and ending December 11, 2020.

Senator Boozman released a statement regarding the approval of assistance:

“Our farmers and ranchers make vital contributions to our state and our nation, and they have been struggling with low commodity prices, volatile weather and unfair trade practices long before the coronavirus hit. Unfortunately, the additional stress and challenges brought on by COVID-19 have amplified an already tough situation for those who grow our food and fiber. I applaud President Trump and Secretary Perdue for acting to make a second round of assistance available, and I will continue to advocate on behalf of our farmers and ranchers to ensure they are able to withstand adverse impacts resulting from the pandemic,” Boozman said.

Producers were awarded close to $10 billion in assistance through the first round of payments made through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), which was funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The second round, CFAP 2, will support row crops, livestock, specialty crops, dairy, aquaculture and many additional commodities. USDA will use the program’s remaining money and funds from the Commodity Credit Corporation to administer CFAP 2.