Booneville man arrested after traffic stop on felony warrant

BOONVILLE, Ark. – Police announced on June 30, a man had been arrested after a short foot pursuit on plum Street in Booneville.

Jeffery Burke, 27 of Booneville was a passenger in a car stopped for a traffic violation. Burke was wanted on a felony warrant regarding a break-in and for being a parole absconder. He is also being investigated for several break-ins and the theft of a four-wheeler from a home north of Magazine.

Felony drug paraphernalia was found on him after his arrest.

He is being held at the Logan County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash only warrant.

This was a combined effort of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Booneville Police Department, and the Arkansas State Police.

