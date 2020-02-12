Bond set for Fouke couple charged in death of baby daughter

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bond has been set for the Fouke couple charged in the death of their infant daughter.

Crystal Morrow, 24, and Dustin Harley, 19, are each being held on $50,000 bond.

They are charged with manslaughter in the death of 7-month-old Kimberly Ann Harley. In addition, Morrow and Harley are facing a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor for injuries to her twin brother, Jackson Harley.

The couple’s Friday arrest followed a lengthy criminal investigation by the Arkansas Department of Human Services after the children were found in critical condition by Miller County Sheriff’s Office deputies last September.

The baby boy was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital, but his sister died at the scene.