Update: All clear after bomb report at Arkansas State University

Update:

JONESBORO, Ark. – Arkansas State University officials say the all-clear has been given after a bomb report.

They posted this information on their Facebook page shortly after noon Monday:

UPDATE: All clear. The College of Nursing and Health Professions buildings have been cleared. Normal campus operations can resume at this time.

There are no classes in session this week since A-State is between terms.

Original story:

JONESBORO, Ark. – An evacuation is underway on the Arkansas State University campus after a bomb report.

A-State officials posted the following information on their Facebook page shortly after 11 a.m. Monday:

There has been a third party report of a bomb at the College of Nursing and Health Professions. Out of an abundance of caution, Reynolds, Smith and Nursing are to evacuate immediately. UPD officers are on the scene along north Caraway Road. Watch our campus website and official social media accounts for updates.