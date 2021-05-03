Boil order issued in parts of Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ark. – Town officials say there is a boil water notice for parts of Monticello.

The boil water notice confirmed by the Arkansas Department of Health impacts 110 customers that are Vinegar Hill residents, which includes W. Jackson Avenue, S. McRay Street, W. Shelton Street and W. Railroad, according to town officials.

The order was issued as a precautionary measure due to the possibility that contaminated water might have entered the distribution system because of a loss in normal system pressure.

Under the notice, customers that are impacted are advised to boil water used for drinking or preparing food for one minute before using and discard ice cubes and use boiled water for making ice.

Town officials say the notice will be lifted by ADH when one set of two bacteriological samples indicate the water is free of contamination and an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system.