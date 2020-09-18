Body recovered from White River in Baxter County Thursday night

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — A body has been recovered from the White River in Baxter County Thursday night.

Around 5:42 p.m. the 911 call center received a call regarding a possible boating accident on the White River near Buford Spur with one man in the water.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas Game and Fish Officers, and fire/rescue personnel were called and a search for the victim was started.

According to deputies, the victim’s son told authorities they had put the boat in the water at Buford Spur. His father, later identified as 75-year-old Richard Carpenter from Pleasanton, Kansas, went to motor the boat to where they were staying nearby Cameron Trail. Once the boat was in the water, Carpenter was unable to get the motor started due to a rope being caught up in the prop. He tried to use the trolling motor instead, but the current was too swift to make headway. The son saw his father trying to clear the tope from the prop, but then lost sight of him. When he next saw the boat, Carpenter was not in it.

Authorities found the boat just south of Crooked Creek. A rope was caught in the motor, and the boat was hung on a tree limb but didn’t appear to be damaged. Around 7:20 p.m., rescue personnel with the Norfork Fire Department found the body of Richard Carpenter about 50 yards from where the boat was stuck.

The body was taken to the Rim Shoals access area. EMS was on the scene, but the victim was deceased. The Baxter County Coroner was then called to the scene to take the body.