Body of woman found in Bradley County, authorities investigating

BRADLEY COUNTY, Ark. — The local Sheriff’s Deputies discovered the body of a woman earlier today.
Crissy Lee Jacks, 44, of 322 Buck Fever Highway (U.S. 278) was found in Banks earlier today. Authorities later contacted the Arkansas State Police requesting assistance.
Based on evidence found at the residence, Special Agents of the Criminal Investigation Division are treating the case as a homicide. Jacks’ body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the manner and cause of death will be determined.
It’s believed Jacks was last seen alive late yesterday outside her home. Agents are continuing their investigation tonight.