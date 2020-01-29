Body of pregnant woman found near El Dorado

Local News

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE) — The body of a pregnant woman was found just outside of El Dorado, Arkansas this afternoon.

According to investigators on the scene, the body was found near Three Creeks and they say that the woman was at least eight months pregnant.

As of right now, no name has been released and the cause of death is unknown.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the KARK 4 News App from the App Store or Google Play. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Trending Stories