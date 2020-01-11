Body found under overpass in Benton, police investigating

Benton, Ark. -— Police responded to the Military Road overpass just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday after reports of an unconscious person being located nearby.

Officers discovered a body of a male subject. No identity is being released at this time, and a cause of death is not yet determined.

BNPD Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed the investigation, which remains ongoing. More information may be released if/when it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.

