Body found on Cantrell off-ramp in Little Rock, State Police investigating

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police say they received a call Tuesday about someone possibly being hit by a car.

Arkansas State police say they found a person dead on the Cantrell off-ramp.

State Police found the body of a white male between two barriers on the off-ramp from interstate 30 westbound going toward the public library.

Police say the body appears he has been dead for an extended period of time.

The body sent to State crime lab to find more about the cause of death.

State Police are still investigating to find out if the person was hit by a car.