JACKSONVILLE, Ark.- Jacksonville Police are investigating after a man was found dead in his car on the Walmart parking lot Thursday.

Jacksonville Police said in a release on Friday that Kerry Stark, 34, was the man found dead in the parking lot at 2000 John Harden Drive around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Stark’s body was taken to the Arkansas Crime Lab for further investigation.

Jacksonville Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.