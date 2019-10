PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Around 7:00 p.m., Deputies were dispatched to Faulkner Lake Road near Sand River Road where they found a deceased female.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, the body has been at this location for several weeks.

The body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner for ID and will find out the cause of death and the manner of death.

If you know any information, please contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.