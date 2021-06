LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Pulaski County deputies are responding to reports of a body found at Murray Lock and Dam on Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the body is an adult male and it doesn’t appear that the body has been in the water long.

The body was reportedly discovered by a fisherman near Murray Park.

Deputies are responding to reports of a body found at Murray Lock & Dam. #PCSONEWS pic.twitter.com/Vl2qQNz4dA — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) June 16, 2021

The body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and to determine a cause of death.

This is a developing story