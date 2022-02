CONWAY, Ark. – The body of a man missing in Conway since January 24 was discovered in a wooded area on Sunday.

According to investigators, the body of Jerrod Cronshaw was found in a wooded area near the 200 block of Amity Road by Conway officers.

Officers say there is no foul play suspected, but Cronshaw’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to confirm the cause of death.

Police say that this is an ongoing investigation.