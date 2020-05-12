1  of  2
Bob Dylan cancels June 27 show due to COVID-19

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bob Dylan has canceled his June 27 show.

Tickets purchased will automatically be refunded from Ticketmaster in about 30 days of receipt of email notification of the cacelation.

Tickets purchased in person at the Simmons Bank Arena box office will need to be returned for a refund.

The arena box office is currently closed until further notice due to COVID-19 but once a reopening date is determined Simmons Bank Arena will post information on their website.

