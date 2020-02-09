Blytheville officer injured in collision

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A Blytheville officer is recovering after a collision Saturday.

Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson told Region 8 News the officer was responding to a call for service along with two other units when the collision occurred.

The incident happened around 12 p.m. Saturday, and the officer was airlifted for precautionary reasons.

The name of the officer has not been released.

The officer was admitted for tests but is expected to be ok.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the accident.