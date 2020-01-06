“Blue Blood Drive” to honor fallen Fayetteville officer

This undated photo provided by the Fayetteville Police Department shows Officer Stephen Carr. Carr was fatally shot Saturday night, Dec. 7, 2019 while sitting in his patrol vehicle outside police headquarters in Fayetteville, Ark. (Fayetteville Police Department via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A blood drive scheduled for Monday will honor a slain Fayetteville police officer.

The “National Blue Blood Drive” will take place at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Clydesdale Drive in Fayetteville. The drive is meant to honor Stephen Carr, a Fayetteville police officer who was shot and killed last month.

Local law enforcement hopes folks will donate blood in the drive, which will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).