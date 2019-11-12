Bloomberg visits Little Rock to file Democratic presidential bid

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The former mayor of New York City visited Little Rock on Tuesday to register his name for the Democratic presidential ballot in Arkansas.

Michael Bloomberg, a billionaire businessman, stopped short of confirming an all-out presidential campaign but cited Tuesday’s filing deadline as a factor in his decision to ensure his name was on the primary ballot.

“We’re still exploring what we’re going to do, and we had to register today or you couldn’t be on the ballot,” Bloomberg said in front of a crowd of reporters on the second-floor rotunda of the State Capitol.

He vowed to use his own money toward any potential campaign and describes the country as “in trouble,” hoping to fix it.

“We don’t talk to each other. We don’t work together. There’s a lack of honesty and civility,” Bloomberg said.

Hours after filing the necessary paperwork, Bloomberg dined for lunch with Little Rock mayor Frank Scott Junior at Sims’ Barbecue.

When asked whether he would endorse whoever earns the Democratic nomination for President, Bloomberg responded:

“That is a very easy thing to say yes to given who the Republican candidate is going to be. I could not be more clear, I do not think that Donald Trump should be elected.”

According to the Secretary of State’s office, nearly two dozen people have filed the necessary paperwork to ensure a primary presidential bid in Arkansas. At least 18 of them are Democrats.