LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With blood donations at a dramatic low, now is the best time to donate.

Joshua Gwin and Kelley Bass stopped by KARK 4 News to discuss the upcoming blood drive at Park Plaza Mall on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Our Blood Institute, the Museum of Discovery and Nothing Bundt Cakes are partnering to make the blood drive a success while encouraging Arkansans to donate.

The blood drive will be on the top floor of Park Plaza Mall next to Pandora, beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m.

To learn more about the event, or to reserve your spot, visit Our Blood Institute’s event page.