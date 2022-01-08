Coronavirus Coverage from KARK

Bleed Blue Blood drive held Saturday at MidTowne Shopping Center

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There is still a critical need for blood donations and now each donor receives a COVID-19 antibody test.

The Bleed Blue Blood drive was held Saturday at the MidTowne Shopping Center in Little Rock on University Avenue.

The Arkansas Blood Institute says the need for donors will continue into the foreseeable future.

“The blood supply is low because we just came through the major holiday, and any time we come through this holiday-Christmas season, we come out of it really, really needing blood, so that’s the biggest reason right now, just to restock that blood supply and keep it strong,” Josh Gwin of the Arkansas Blood Institute said.

The Concerns of Police Survivors Arkansas Chapter also received $10 for each donation from the Arkansas Blood Institute’s Greater Good Program.

