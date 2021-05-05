Black-owned business opens for the first time in 10 years in the River Market

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— A central Arkansas restaurant is breaking barriers in the Capital City.

According to the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce, for the first time in 10 years, a Black-owned business has opened their doors in the Downtown River Market.

The business is called Rock City Taco, which sits off East Third St. and Rock St.

Joe Vincent who owns the restaurant, says he feels this is a huge accomplishment and hopes to inspire other minority-owned businesses to come to the River Market.

“I always want to be an example for the other guy who has that thought… I want to do this or that. So, I am an example for them– like this guy has done it, so we can too,” said Vincent.

Rock City Taco opened their doors officially on Cinco De Mayo.

It opens everyday at 7 a.m. and closes at 11 p.m.