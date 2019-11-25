Black Friday Guide: Are you ready?

Get your shopping bags ready! Black Friday is now just days away.

If you’re brave enough to hit the stores on what’s considered the biggest shopping day of the year, you may want to come up with a plan of attack.

From good deals to the best shopping apps, here’s all you need to know so you can knock out your shopping list.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS STORE HOURS:

Bass Pro: 8am Thursday, 5am Friday

Best Buy: 5pm Thursday, 8 am Friday

Big Lots: 7am Thursday, 6am Friday

Dick’s: 6pm Thursday, 5am Friday

Dollar General: 7am Thursday

J.C. Penney: 2 pm Thursday and will stay open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday

Kohls: 5pm Thursday and will stay open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday

Michael’s: 5pm Thursday, 7am Friday

Old Navy: 3pm Thursday, 12am Friday

Target: 5pm Thursday, 7am Friday

Ulta: 5pm Thursday, 12am-1am Friday then 5am-10pm

Walgreens: Closed Thursday

Walmart: 6pm Thursday. Prices also valid all day Friday while supplies last

If you’re more of an online shopper deals can be found right now.

BLACK FRIDAY APPS

Flipp – The Flipp app lets you search flyer deals and coupons by item, brand or category to quickly find deals in your area.

Santa’s Bag – The Santa’s Bag app allows you to budget presents for everyone on your Christmas list.

Price Cruncher – The price comparison app that allows you to save your favorite items and compare prices.

Shopular – The app will notify you of coupons and other deals. Users can also communicate with each other and share saving tips.

ShopSavvy – Download ShopSavvy and find deals from popular stores. Use your phone to scan the barcode of any item and compare prices.

Rakuten – Ebates, a cashback website is offering shoppers “double cash back” at participating retailers, too, for a limited time. For more information, visit ebates.com.

The Coupons App – Find deals, coupons and online promo codes from over 100,000 retailers and get notified when more deals become available.

Swagbucks – Get cash back while you shop online at more than 1,500 retailers, including big names like Amazon, Walmart and Target.

