Black Caucus chairman disputes bill banning 1619 project

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The merit of the 1619 Project being used to teach American History can stoke the fires of both sides of the argument, but on Monday sponsor of HB1231 Mark Lowery met with the Legislative Black Caucus to discuss the merits of his bill to ban its teaching in Arkansas schools.

Chairman of the Legislative Black Caucus State Representative Monte Hodges said, “I think it’s important that we have open dialogue and be open-minded and see what he could’ve brought out that maybe we were overlooking when it comes to his legislation.”

Rep. Lowery says the main objective of the 1619 Project is to label modern students on events that happened over 400 years ago, “The main thesis of the writer of the New York Times of saying that because of her historical perspective of 1619 that all of America, everything in America, the fabric of America is based on slavery and white oppression.”

Both sides sparred with the other on the merits of their arguments. Lowery says much of this has to do with labeling students, which is another issue he’s trying to eliminate in HB1211. Senator Joyce Elliott pointed out that many times the state will label schools that are failing or falling below standards and many times those schools are populated by minority students. Lowery says pointing out a group is not the same as an individual student, “We protect students from being identified individually like their test grades we may say that African-American scored such on a test but we don’t point to an individual student and say this is what you scored.”

Members of the Legislative Black Caucus say this is something the state should not be mandating and punishing districts for doing and that the 1619 Project can be used as a teaching tool if things are presented with the right context. Rep. Hodges said, “It’s imperfect in and of itself but you still can’t carve out that part of history and act like it never existed, that’s just not healthy.”

The discussion was civil on all accounts even though the exchange of opinions and ideas differed and many members of the caucus thanked Lowery for his willingness to attend and discuss. Lowery said he just wanted to quell any fears members may have had about the notion he wanted to outlaw teaching anything about black history, “I really wanted to allay fears that I’m trying to ban the teaching of black history or the contributions of African-Americans to Arkansas, to the United States. “

Lowery said the state should teach about historical events such as the Central High Crisis and the Elaine Race Riots, but also Colonial America before the Declaration of Independence. He said many of the textbooks today have been ‘white-washed’ to reflect a more watered down version of history and that those errors are being corrected over time.

Neither side convinced the other to change much, but both appreciative the chance to hear the other out. Rep. Hodges said, “I don’t think he convinced any of us that it’s good policy and I don’t think we convinced him that there are some things that need to be changed.”

Members of the Caucus say they will try to defeat this bill in committee and Lowery said he might work on an “opt-in” version of this bill for students who want to use the 1619 Project as a reference.

The bill is still awaiting a fiscal impact report before being introduced in the House Education Committee.