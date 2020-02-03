Bite squad driver shot after delivering food in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A bite squad driver is recovering after being shot in the early morning hours of February 1.

Josiah McCalman, 54 was delivering food on South Summit Street in Little Rock when he was shot.

McCalman had gotten back inside his car after delivering food, and a shot was fired.

Detectives with the Little Rock Police department arrived on the scene where McCalman had been, and asked him to step out of the car so they could locate any other injuries he might have had.

Detectives found a bullet hole in McCalman’s passenger side window, and a bullet wound and two large bruises above and below the wound on McCalman.

McCalman was taken to UAMS by MEMs.