LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A child drowning is still being investigated in Little Rock a week after it happened. Zaylon DeShawn Matthews would have turned six years old Monday. Instead of coming together for cake and presents, his family held a balloon release in his memory.

Balloons being tied down and the singing of “happy birthday” is common on any birthday, but outside the Village at the Gateway apartments Monday there was no birthday boy present. In fact, according to Zaylon’s maternal grandmother, Latoshia Grant, that is why the balloons were here.

“This is the actual place where he last played at,” Grant said.

Zaylon DeShawn Matthews drowned June 5th. Little Rock Police say it happened in a pool at the apartment complex’s address. Christy Hobbs, Zaylon’s great aunt, remembered when she and Zaylon’s mother got the phone call.

“Our hearts just dropped. We were in shock that this had happened to him,” Hobbs recalled.

Little Rock Police are investigating Zaylon’s drowning. Both Grant and Hobbs claimed when he drowned he was in the care of the family on his father’s side.

A copy of the initial police report from the night of the drowning night shows officers detained a different aunt and grandmother, but they were not charged. Hobbs and Grant said the names listed in the police report were on Zaylon’s father’s side.

“If he was being neglected as far as not being watched while he was here swimming something needs to be done about it,” Grant urged.

The family claims there is a surveillance video that shows Zaylon was in the pool longer than 10 minutes before police were called.

Our station asked Little Rock Police if that video existed, but they did not confirm its existence. They only said a future examination of evidence in the investigation could change if any arrests are made.

While the future is in motion, the minds of Zaylon’s family are in the present.

“It won’t bring him back. We know that, but it will just feel better knowing that we all came together, and we came out to celebrate his birthday on today,” Hobbs explained.

The boy was the light of their lives, but Monday they had to let go so the birthday balloons could fly high like him.

Zaylon Matthews’s funeral will be held this Saturday. His loved ones urge everyone to keep a close eye on their kids so that someone else doesn’t go through the same thing.