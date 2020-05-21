Bionic Me is set to open May 23 at Mid-America Science Museum

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (News Release) – Control a computer using the power of your mind, race against a Paralympian, and see how a bionic eye works in Bionic Me coming to Mid-America Science Museum from May 23, 2020, to October 4, 2020.

Created by Scitech in Perth, Australia, and produced by Imagine Exhibitions, Bionic Me explores the inventive and ingenious medical and industrial breakthroughs that have helped enhance the human experience and contain both hands-on and full-body experiences.

“From climbing into an exoskeleton to see what you can do with enhanced strength to flying a virtual jetpack, this exhibition is packed with full-body experiences,” Executive Director, Diane LaFollette said.

“There’s also a great mix of interactive and problem-solving experiences focusing on technology that helps us to overcome our natural limits.”

Visitors to Bionic Me will be encouraged to think about the potential of clever technology and how it can change people’s experiences and interactions with the world around them.

For example, visitors will be able to use the power of their mind to move a ball, which can create possibilities for people with mobility impairments. Or use a gesture interface to manipulate a robot arm, use night vision to see in the dark or explore how technology can provide camouflage and make you invisible.

“There’s so much for the whole family to experience, enjoy, learn and be surprised by,” Ms. LaFollette said. “It’s such a unique exhibition and one that the whole family will love.”

Tom Zaller of Imagine Exhibitions states, “Imagine Exhibitions is proud to partner with Scitech to bring Bionic Me to Mid-America Science Museum. This highly interactive exhibition gives visitors the opportunity to experience the multitude of ways that technology has enhanced human capability—and may just inspire the future engineers of tomorrow to continue to find innovative solutions to everyday challenges.”

Come discover the technologic wonders of Bionic Me, open daily to the public Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for a limited engagement through October 4, 2020. Bionic Me exhibition is included with general admission and is free to members.