LITTLE ROCK. Ark- The Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport is preparing for an 8.4% increase in departing passengers during this year’s Thanksgiving holiday period.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) an estimated 42,463 travelers are expected to fly out of the Little Rock airport from Nov. 16-26.

Shane Carter, Director of Public Affairs and Governmental Relations at Clinton National airport says passengers can take several steps to ensure their travel experience is safe and efficient.

They are recommended to arrive two hours before their scheduled departure time and familiarize themselves with the airport’s multiple parking options before their trip.

Carter also says that passengers who plan to travel with food should review TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” page at TSA.gov on whether the item can be in a carry-on bag or must be checked.