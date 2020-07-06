Clinton National Airport calling for artists on two projects

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Clinton National Airport is launching an Art in the Airport program and is calling for artists to help.

Airport officials say the multi-phase initiative will feature the work of artists to showcase the state’s natural beauty, unique arts and culture.

The airport is looking for artists currently living in Arkansas or those who have lived, worked or studied in the state.

The first opportunity is to design the terrazzo floor to finish the updated pre-security lobby. The selected artist will create a custom design for the floor while the airport will contract for fabrication and installation. A design fee of $10,000 will be provided with a separate budget for fabrication and installation.

The first opportunity is to design and possibly fabricate a wall-mounted work or installation to highlight the state’s majestic landscape. The project will be located on a curved wall in the concourse exit area and should celebrate the natural beauty of the region and welcome people to Little Rock and Arkansas, according to officials. The selected artist will receive a design fee of $10,000. An additional budget will be set for fabrication and installation. Based on the selected artist’s concept proposal, and in consultation with the artist, the airport may contract for the fabrication and installation with an outside contractor or with the selected artist.

Submissions are due August 23.