Bikers ride for Harley-Davidson Veteran’s Day parade

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Saturday morning more than two hundred bikes rode from Fayetteville to Rogers as part of the annual Veterans parade for Pig Trail Harley-Davidson.

Director David Patterson says this year they had 100 more bikers than last year.

“We’re here to celebrate the individuals who served in our military, both men and women, so we’re here to ride for them to let them know we’re here for them,” Patterson said.

It cost bikers five dollars to participate and all of the fund went towards the Northwest Arkansas Veterans Treatment court mentor program.