Bike with a Cop Sept. 21 in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department is getting set to host a “Bike with a Cop” event.

It’s set for Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the 12th Street LRPD Substation (3999 W. 12th Street).

Registration begins at 9 a.m. or can be done in advance online here.

The Midtown Health Alliance Bike With A Cop Event is a partnership with Recycle Bikes for Kids and the Little Rock Police Department.

This free event provides bikes to children in the community who are in need along with a helmet to fit just them.

