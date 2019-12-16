Bike giveaway continuing Southwest Little Rock tradition, but more bikes are needed







LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For more than a decade, the organization Arkansas Stop the Violence has been giving bicycles to children for Christmas.

Once again they are teaming up with Temple Restoration Church in Southwest Little Rock to collect more this week.

Reverend Benny Johnson has overseen the program since it began.

Tonight at a press conference before the Children’s Christmas program at Temple Restoration some of the children got a sneak peek at the bikes.

Johnson says so far they have collected twelve bikes, but they would like to have dozens more before the big day.



” I calculated today, not including this year, we’ve given away 1, 884 bikes, not including this year, so we’re going to go over 2,000″, says Johnson.

if you are interested in helping the bike giveaway reach its goal, email walter.crockran@live.com.





