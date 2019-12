LITTLE ROCK – I recently spoke to the graduates of the Arkansas National Guard Youth Challenge, and today I would like to talk about the ways this program teaches at-risk youth in our state the skills they need to succeed.

In 1993, Arkansas was one of the first states to launch the pilot Youth Challenge, which is a military-style program for youth 16 to 18 years old. These are teenagers who likely won’t graduate from high school or who already have quit school. The program is strictly voluntary. None of the cadets is under a court order to enroll in the program. But some of the cadets have been “volun-told” to enroll by their parents, as Director Joe Mallett jokes.