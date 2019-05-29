Big Dam Bridge, Two Rivers Bridge and Park close because of flooding Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Two Rivers Park in Pulaski County closes because of flood waters. Photo Courtesy Pulaski County Sheriff's Department. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Two Rivers Park in Pulaski County closes because of flood waters. Photo Courtesy Pulaski County Sheriff's Department. [ + - ]

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark - Pulaski County has closed the Big Dam Bridge, the Two Rivers Park bridge and Two Rivers Park.

High waters coming from Oklahoma down the Arkansas River caused these closures.

As of Tuesday morning in Little Rock the Arkansas River is at 22.4 feet which is just below minor flood stage. It is expected to crest at 27.7 feet Sunday June 2.

That would be just over major flood stage, but not a record.

