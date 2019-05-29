Local News

Big Dam Bridge, Two Rivers Bridge and Park close because of flooding

Flood waters not expected to crest until Sunday

Posted: May 28, 2019 11:12 AM CDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 11:27 AM CDT

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark - Pulaski County has closed the Big Dam Bridge, the Two Rivers Park bridge and Two Rivers Park. 

High waters coming from Oklahoma down the Arkansas River caused these closures. 

As of Tuesday morning in Little Rock the Arkansas River is at 22.4 feet which is just below minor flood stage. It is expected to crest at 27.7 feet Sunday June 2. 

That would be just over major flood stage, but not a record.

Video below from Pulaski Co. Sheriff's Office

 

