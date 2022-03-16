LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Army Corps of Engineers will be inspecting the Big Dam Bridge this week to make sure the bridge is up to safety standards.

The routine inspection takes place every two years.

They use what’s called a ‘Snooper Crain’ to get an up-close look at the structure.

As a result, the bridge will be closed until Friday, March 18.

“It allows us to access under the bridge to be able to see all of the components,” Michael Ellis, with the Army Corps of Engineers said of the ‘Snooper Crain’. “We’ll walk and make sure the foundation is good – as well as the deck and rails to make sure everything is good with safety features as well.”

After the structural crack was discovered on the bridge between Arkansas and Memphis in May of 2021, an emphasis on bridge safety nationwide has been a growing concern.

The Army Corps of Engineers evaluated its plan to make sure it’s doing everything it can to make the bridge safe.